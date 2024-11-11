GA woman dead after crashing car, ending upside down in pond

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman died Friday night after she crashed her car, which ended up upside down in a pond.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a single-car crash near Gracen and Old Louisville Roads just after 9 p.m.

An investigation determined that 37-year-old Tonya Mooney was driving through the intersection when she crashed and ended up in a nearby pond.

People nearby attempted to save Mooney, who was submerged in the car but were unable to save her.

Mooney was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

