Man shot, killed at West Georgia off-campus student apartments, suspect on the run

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police says a man was shot and killed near the University of West Georgia on Sunday night.

Carrollton police told Channel 2 Action News that at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an off-campus student housing complex on Lovvorn Road.

Officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to nearby Tanner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers who responded to the shooting saw a white car leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver sped away. As of Monday morning, officers have still not arrested a suspect.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed or identified the name of the suspect in his death.

