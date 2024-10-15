GA woman, 3-year-old daughter dies after becoming entrapped in fiery car crash

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, just after 5 p.m., Georgia State Patrol were called to a fatal crash on Georgia 111 at Bob Taylor Road in Colquitt County.

According to GSP, a black Ford F-150 traveling north on Bob Taylor failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of GA 111. A silver Chrysler Voyager was traveling west on GA 111.

Troopers said, both vehicles hit each other in the intersection and both vehicles caught fire. Bystanders were able to get some of the passengers out of the vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jessica Phillips, 34, of Moultrie, and a 3-year-old girl were entrapped inside the Chrysler Voyager and died from the crash.

A GoFundMe organized by Ashley Donalson identified Phillips’s daughter as Ellie. Donalson described the Phillips family as ‘picture perfect’ and said what happened was a ‘pure tragedy.’

“While on their way to take family pictures, they were involved in a horrific car accident. Our hearts are shattered as we mourn the loss of two gorgeous beings,” the GoFundMe states.

According to GoFundMe, Jessica’s husband, Eric, along with their three youngest boys were involved in the car accident but made it out safely.

If you would like to contribute to the Phillips family, click here.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group