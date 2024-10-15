30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run along Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run.

Just before 5:30 a.m., on Monday, police were called to a hit-and-run call at 1193 Lee St SW. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said the driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene. Atlanta investigators went to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

