GA sheriff shoots, kills man after responding to 911 call

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by a Georgia sheriff on Monday.

Maurice Snapp, 41, of Abbeville, AL, was shot and killed by Quitman County Sheriff Charles Davis on Monday in Quitman County, GA.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. when the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lucy Lane after receiving a 911 call from a woman who had been attacked by Snapp.

Sheriff Davis arrived at the scene and encountered Snapp, who then attacked the sheriff. In response, Sheriff Davis shot Snapp, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the investigation is currently active and ongoing.

A GBI Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Snapp to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, with authorities working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

