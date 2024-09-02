GA restaurant celebrating the life of beloved worker who died in house explosion

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia restaurant is celebrating the life of a former worker who died after a house fire and explosion last month.

On Aug. 17, Pickens County Fire and Rescue responded to a house off Hwy. 53. Firefighters found a woman, identified as Shelly Harlan, who had made it out of the home after there were signs of an explosion.

Harlan died several days after she was hospitalized from the explosion. She had suffered second and third-degree burns on 60% of her body.

The owners of Annie’s Restaurant in Jasper identified Harlan as one of their kitchen staff workers, who had worked in the restaurant for five years.

The restaurant will hold a balloon release on Monday in Harlan’s memory.

A GoFundMe for Harland has raised more than $2,000 as of Monday.

