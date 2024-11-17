GA parents charged with murder after 8-month-old found dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A mother and a father are facing several charges following the death of their 8-month-old baby.

On Sept. 27, Columbus police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Rosemont Drive about a dead 8-month-old baby. The Special Victims Unit was called to the home and led the investigation.

Detectives said, while conducting a search warrant, they learned the baby had been placed on an angled mattress on a love seat. According to detectives, there were no safety measures in place to stop the baby from rolling off and becoming wedged between the mattress and couch cushions.

Authorities obtained arrests for the baby’s parents, Kiara Davis, 27, and Miguel Badillo, 24, on Nov. 8.

They were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. Both Davis and Miguel are charged with second-degree murder, second-degree child cruelty and possession of drug-related objects.

