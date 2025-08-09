GA nurse, firefighter were murdered in their home 5 years ago. Now, 4 behind bars

THOMSON, Ga. — After five years, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have solved a cold case.

Four people have been charged with the Aug. 2020 murders of Troy Bennett and Cheryl Newsome.

The GBI says that Bennett, a veteran and retired firefighter, and Newsome, a retired nurse, were found dead in their Thomson home.

They say there was evidence to show that a home invasion had happened.

In 2023, the GBI says Newsome and Bennett’s families requested a review of the case.

GBI agents have now charged Randy Hall, 39, Lora Thornton, 34, Chance McKenna, 21, and a minor with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery and burglary.

Hall and Thornton are currently being held in the McDuffie County Jail.

McKenna was already being held in the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Butts County where he was serving a sentence for fleeing and other driving-related charges.

