GA man told deputies he used meth before DUI arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, KY — A 21-year-old Georgia man faces charges after he allegedly used drugs before getting behind the wheel.

On November 25, deputies in Laurel County, KY conducted traffic safety checkpoints on Kentucky 909 and Interstate 75.

Deputies said 21-year-old Dylan Claiborne, of Thomasville, was driving a white Telsa, and operating on a suspended license.

During the investigation, Kentucky officials determined Claiborne to be under the influence after he stated he used meth before driving.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Claiborne was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

