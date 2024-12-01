9 Georgians face federal indictment for money laundering conspiracy

ATLANTA — Nine Georgians face federal indictments for what officials call a money laundering conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the main man behind it all, Asaad Amir Hasuan, orchestrated his part of the conspiracy from behind bars while serving time in a Georgia prison.

“From about September 2021 through at least May 2024, while incarcerated in Georgia, Hasuan perpetrated fraud schemes against the family and friends of his fellow inmates,” according to officials.

Hasuan, also known as Dante Frederick, was already serving time for charges of false imprisonment, theft by deception and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

State records show a years-long criminal history, with state incarcerations dating back to 2006 and cases against him as far back as 2003.

Federal officials said that while in prison, Hasuan made his victims transfer money and property to him, and to others, and falsely promised legal assistance, physical protection and investment opportunities.

“While incarcerated, Mr. Husuan orchestrated an illegal scheme that defrauded victims of millions of dollars. Working with our law enforcement partners, my office will continue to prioritize prosecuting individuals who choose to continue to disregard the rule of law,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said. “I commend the FBI for their work in investigating this case.”

The Justice Department said that the conspiracy spread from Georgia all the way to Delaware and netted Hasuan money and property worth more than $3.5 million due to his actions to defraud his victims.

“Hasuan ultimately defrauded his victims out of millions of dollars, including one Delaware resident who transferred money and property valued at more than $3.5 million,” USDOJ said. “Hasuan then conspired with a network of money mules to launder the proceeds of his fraud schemes through various financial transactions, including the purchase of real property, mobile homes, and automobiles. The defendants also funneled the fraud proceeds through a car rental company doing business in the name of ‘One Way Auto.’”

According to the Justice Department, the following individuals were charged for their parts in the conspiracy.

Asaad Amir Hasuan, also known as “Dante Frederick,” age 43, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering



Eight counts of money laundering



One count of wire fraud



One count of attempted Hobbs Act extortion

Deborah Danielstunstill, age 73, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering



Three counts of money laundering

Destinee Lecount, age 27, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Audrey Gibbons, age 64, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Penny Hunter, age 58, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering



Three counts of money laundering

Beverly Fredrick, age 59, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering



Two counts of money laundering

Lakisha Easton, age 40, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Jasmine Warren, age 31, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Manuel Joseph Rocha, age 53, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Federal officials are still working to identify additional victims of Asaad Amir Hasuan a/k/a “Dante Fredrick.” If you, your family member, or anyone that you know had contact with Hasuan and would like to provide additional information, please contact the FBI at Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.

