GA man arrested after shooting at family members, barricading himself inside home

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was recently arrested after deputies said he shot at family members, and then barricaded himself inside a home, prompting a SWAT response.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Goodall Mill Road in reference to a man who was wanted on battery and obstruction.
The man was barricaded in the home when deputies arrived.
Deputies and SWAT members eventually entered the home and arrested the unidentified man on several charges.
The man was armed when he was arrested, deputies said.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted deputies for more information on the incident.
