GA man arrested after shooting at family members, barricading himself inside home

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was recently arrested after deputies said he shot at family members, and then barricaded himself inside a home, prompting a SWAT response.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Goodall Mill Road in reference to a man who was wanted on battery and obstruction.

The man was barricaded in the home when deputies arrived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and SWAT members eventually entered the home and arrested the unidentified man on several charges.

The man was armed when he was arrested, deputies said.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted deputies for more information on the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local nonprofit restaurant if offering crime solutions for the youth. (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group