Woman says 3 men carjacked her at gunpoint in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after multiple suspects took a woman’s car.

DKPD said on Friday afternoon, officers responded to the 6600 block of Covington Highway about a carjacking.

When they arrived, they spoke with a woman in her 40s who told police that three men had taken her car at gunpoint.

She said she attempted to hold on to the car when they drove off, which caused abrasions to her arm.

Police are still investigating.

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

