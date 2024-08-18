3 dead after car catches fire during multi-vehicle accident on Georgia road

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Officials are investigating after three people died in a multi-vehicle car wreck Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Augusta firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Etterlee Road.

When fire crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Dispatch confirmed to firefighters there were individuals entrapped inside the vehicle.

After putting out the blaze, firefighters did find three people inside the vehicle. Augusta officials said firefighters spent several hours extricating the victims from the severely damaged car.

The victims’ identities were not released.

The passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash were treated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident and fire is currently under investigation.

