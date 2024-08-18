Sex offender calls Forsyth 911 to report theft. But instead, he ended up behind bars

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A registered sex offender paid hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail but was still arrested.

Last month, on July 31, Michael Eugene Tuggle who is a registered sex offender, called 911 to state that he was a victim of theft.

Officials said it appeared an individual called Tuggle and said that he had a warrant. Tuggle paid the individual $600 to stay out of jail.

While taking the theft report, Tuggle revealed to deputies that he lived in Forsyth County. He was registered as living in another county.

Deputies sent the information to Forsyth County detectives in the Sex Offender Registration Unit.

Detectives investigated the case and took a real felony arrest warrant for Tuggle. He was charged with failure to comply with requirements as a sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, sex offenders must report 72 hours before moving to a new address.

Tuggle posted a bond and was released from jail.

