Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Artist creates mural highlighting former first lady 97th birthday

ATLANTA — High in the sky, you will find a colorful mural showcasing different phases of the former first lady’s life.

Born on August 18, 1927, Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, spent over five decades improving the quality of life for people around the world.

She was a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work at The Carter Center in Atlanta.

On what would have been her 97th birthday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union remembers the former first lady with a digital mural created by artist Dane Jefferson.

The mural shows the first lady in three different phases of her life. The sign is 450 feet high and is the length of two basketball courts.

On May 30, 2023, her family shared that Carter had dementia.

She continued to live at home with her husband, Former First President Jimmy Carter in Plains, enjoying visits with loved ones, until her death on Nov. 19, 2023.

The mural will be illuminated until midnight on Sunday at 100 Peachtree Street.

