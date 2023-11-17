Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home

PLAINS, Ga. — The Carter Center announced on Friday that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home.

Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year. She will join her husband and former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving hospice care at home since February.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” the Carter Center wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. for the latest.

RELATED STORIES:

Rosalynn Carter's 96th birthday celebrated

©2023 Cox Media Group