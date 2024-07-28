GA man accused of pretending to be Amazon, scamming victim out of more than $48,000

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a man pretended to work for Amazon and scammed someone out of $48,000.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking into a man who pretended to be Amazon Security.
Deputies did not describe how exactly the man got transferred the money.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was last seen in a red sports car on July 18 on Harold G. Clarke Parkway in Forsyth.
He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and headphones.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext 209.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Evacuated residents emotional after their homes burned in apartment fire on Howell Mill Road
- Toddler critically injured after being struck by car in Walton County
- 26-year-old man drowns in north GA lake after trying to retrieve kayak
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group