GA man accused of pretending to be Amazon, scamming victim out of more than $48,000

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a man pretended to work for Amazon and scammed someone out of $48,000.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking into a man who pretended to be Amazon Security.

Deputies did not describe how exactly the man got transferred the money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen in a red sports car on July 18 on Harold G. Clarke Parkway in Forsyth.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and headphones.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext 209.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Growing conservative-led push to merge religious teachings into public classrooms

©2024 Cox Media Group