‘You want something to investigate?’ D.A. Fani Willis testifies, defends actions in Pres. Trump case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Republican-led committee is investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her prosecution of Donald Trump and other defendants involved in alleged election interference, sparking a contentious exchange during a recent committee hearing.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as Willis testified before the Senate Special Investigative Committee on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The committee questioned Willis regarding her approach to the now-dismissed election interference case.

During her testimony, she expressed concerns about the motives behind the investigation, questioning its legitimacy and relevance.

“You want something to investigate as the legislature? Investigate how many times they called me the N-word. Why don’t you investigate that? Why don’t you investigate the writing on my house? Why don’t you investigate how many times my house has been swatted? If you want to do something with your time. That makes sense,” she said.

Willis also accused Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, the acting committee chair, of politicizing the hearing for his campaign.

“You can use this in your campaign ad. You attacked Fani Willis. What have you done, sir? Nothing!” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Meanwhile, Roy Barnes, Willis’ attorney and former Georgia Governor, pointed out that the committee’s actions seem to be aimed at fundraising.

“It’s very apparent all that they are trying to do is raise money. Hit on Fani and send me a hundred dollars,” Barnes remarked.

Dolezal cited the financial burden faced by his associates involved in the case.

“I think about my friends who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend themselves against these politically motivated charges and that’s the witch hunt,” he said.

Under a newly enacted state law related to the prosecution, election interference defendants can now seek reimbursement for their legal expenses. These reimbursements could accumulate to possibly tens of millions of dollars as numerous defendants navigate the financial impacts of their legal battles.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group