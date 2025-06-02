WATCH: Sandy Springs police officers, firefighters save choking baby

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A group of Sandy Springs first responders may now add ‘hero’ to their list of titles, after being recognized for saving a choking baby.
It was March 11 when Sandy Springs police and fire officials received a call about a choking child.
Officials said thanks to the child’s parents’ quick thinking, first responders arrived and sprang right into action.
The entire incident was all caught on body camera video.
Life-saving techniques were used, and the child began breathing again.
Sandy Springs police say the incident is a powerful reminder that choking can happen in an instant.
“Always stay alert, be prepared to act and dial 911 immediately,” the SSPD said.
