Roadwork on Roswell Road will impact drivers until 7 p.m.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will close Roswell Road over I-285 on what it says are three critical mainline bridges.
During the closure, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Triple Team Traffic says the best alternate routes to take are via Riverside Drive, Glenridge Connector or Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
A full list of detour options from GDOT says:
- Motorists traveling on Roswell Road north should use I-285 eastbound connecting lanes to Glenridge Drive (Exit 26) and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.
- Motorists traveling on Roswell Road south should use Cliftwood Drive, Sandy Springs Circle, Allen Road, Lake Forrest Drive, and Northwood Drive to access Roswell Road.
- Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road (Exit 25) should use I-285 connecting lanes, Glenridge Drive (Exit 26), and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.
Two right lanes will be blocked on I-285 in both directions between Riverside Drive at Chamblee Dunwoody Road until Monday at 5 a.m.
To get around the closures, drivers heading north on SR 400 can take Exit 4B for I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.
GDOT said the construction activity will be aimed at roadway, noise barrier and bridge construction.
A more expansive list of closure areas and detours is available online.
