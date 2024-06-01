Fulton County

Roadwork on Roswell Road will impact drivers until 7 p.m.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Roswell Road GDOT camera

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will close Roswell Road over I-285 on what it says are three critical mainline bridges.

During the closure, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Triple Team Traffic says the best alternate routes to take are via Riverside Drive, Glenridge Connector or Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A full list of detour options from GDOT says:

  • Motorists traveling on Roswell Road north should use I-285 eastbound connecting lanes to Glenridge Drive (Exit 26) and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.
  • Motorists traveling on Roswell Road south should use Cliftwood Drive, Sandy Springs Circle, Allen Road, Lake Forrest Drive, and Northwood Drive to access Roswell Road.
  • Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road (Exit 25) should use I-285 connecting lanes, Glenridge Drive (Exit 26), and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two right lanes will be blocked on I-285 in both directions between Riverside Drive at Chamblee Dunwoody Road until Monday at 5 a.m.

To get around the closures, drivers heading north on SR 400 can take Exit 4B for I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.

GDOT said the construction activity will be aimed at roadway, noise barrier and bridge construction.

A more expansive list of closure areas and detours is available online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia election official warns voters of foreign agent interference, names Russia, China, Iran

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read