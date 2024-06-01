Roadwork on Roswell Road will impact drivers until 7 p.m.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will close Roswell Road over I-285 on what it says are three critical mainline bridges.

During the closure, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Triple Team Traffic says the best alternate routes to take are via Riverside Drive, Glenridge Connector or Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

A full list of detour options from GDOT says:

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road north should use I-285 eastbound connecting lanes to Glenridge Drive (Exit 26) and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road south should use Cliftwood Drive, Sandy Springs Circle, Allen Road, Lake Forrest Drive, and Northwood Drive to access Roswell Road.

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road (Exit 25) should use I-285 connecting lanes, Glenridge Drive (Exit 26), and Hammond Drive to access Roswell Road.

Two right lanes will be blocked on I-285 in both directions between Riverside Drive at Chamblee Dunwoody Road until Monday at 5 a.m.

To get around the closures, drivers heading north on SR 400 can take Exit 4B for I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.

GDOT said the construction activity will be aimed at roadway, noise barrier and bridge construction.

A more expansive list of closure areas and detours is available online.

