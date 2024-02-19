Puppy dies after being burned by boiling water; metro Atlanta rescue demands investigation

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An animal rescue is demanding that law enforcement officials investigate what they say is one of the worst cases of animal abuse they’ve seen.

Officials with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc., a shelter in Alpharetta, said last week, an 11-week-old puppy named Elsie came into the emergency room with severe burns.

According to the rescue, emergency room staff said that Elsie was given to a young child who either dunked her in a pot of boiling water or poured boiling water on her a week before she was brought to a facility to seek medical care.

Rescue officials told Channel 2′s Berndt Peterson that an obstacle investigators are now facing is figuring out where Elsie’s owners live.

“Our supporters and the public are really hoping an investigation takes place,” Jackie Spett, a rescue volunteer, told Peterson.

Spett said Angels Among Us has dozens of foster families that care for abused pets. She added that animal abuse cases have been on the rise.

“We’ve seen things we can never forget, and her case was really hard,” Spett said. “She was so tiny, so young, and so cute to imagine something so horrific happening to her.”

The rescue plans to pay for an autopsy on the dog to learn more about her cause of death.

To honor Elsie’s memory and donate to help other animals in need, click here.

