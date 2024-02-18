11-week-old puppy severely burned by boiling water dies (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A puppy has died after officials say she was severely burned by boiling water.

Officials with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc., a shelter in Alpharetta, said last week, 11-week-old Elsie the dog came into the emergency room with severe burns.

The emergency room staff were told that Elsie was given to a three-year-old who either dunked her in a pot of boiling water or poured boiling water on her a week before she was brought to a facility to seek medical care.

“We dream of a different life for her,” officials wrote online. “One of being a typical puppy with loving parents, a life where nobody will hurt her again.”

While fighting for her life, Elsie was wrapped in bandages and had a blood transfusion.

“You see a precious puppy in an adorable pink bandage wrap but we cannot unsee what is under that full body bandage. Horrible, painful burns. A red scalded body with patches of skin peeling off,” officials wrote.

Elsie died Friday after rescue officials tirelessly worked to improve her condition.

“All we can do is try our best to save the dogs and cats who are abused, neglected and unwanted,” officials wrote. “However, we fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to assist with any charges that may be filed.”

It is unclear if there will be any charges filed in connection to Elsie’s death.

To honor Elsie’s memory and donate to help other animals in need, click here.

