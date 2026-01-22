Preparing for winter weather essential for safety, Georgia emergency officials say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — When it comes to keeping yourself warm and safe in the winter weather, taking time to prepare is essential.

While the storm is still a few days a way, emergency officials told Channel 2 Action News that there are still things you should be doing to get ready, before it’s too late.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was in Alpharetta, where emergency officials say one thing to make sure you know how to do safely is turn on and use a generator.

At the Howard Brothers Outdoor Equipment Store, employees told Mims they’ve seen a run on generators since Tuesday.

Staff said if you plan to buy a generator to use during a storm, and you’ve never used one before, make sure you know how to operate it and do not bring it indoors.

For those who already have a generator, store employees said it’s important to make sure you have enough fuel.

There are other winter preparedness recommendations from emergency officials to keep in mind.

Mims was at the Forsyth County Emergency Operations Center, where officials will be in seats and manning phones as a winter storm comes through.

Tom Cisco, the director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, told Channel 2 Action News the county is ready to respond to weather emergencies, but that people should stay home in north Georgia.

“Have plenty of things to eat that you don’t have to heat up,” Cisco said.

Cisco said it was important to make sure you have enough food that you don’t have to refrigerate and can last you through a prolonged power outage.

To keep warm, Cisco said to buy battery-powered heaters for if electricity goes out and that if you can get a kerosene heater, make sure it’s at least three feet from furniture or drapes.

“Check on loved ones,” too, Cisco said. “If you have elderly people around you in your community, community comes together to make sure you take care of your neighbors and family members.”

Cisco said if you’re buying a generator, get familiar with it now before the winter weather sets in.

“Do not put that generator in your house, do not,” Cisco said. “Make sure it’s outside and ventilated properly.”

Tim Jones, who bought a generator, said he got his generator to cover a few needs.

“I’ve got two reasons,” Jones told Channel 2 Action News. “To stay in business and to keep my family warm.”

Officials said it’s also important to make sure you have an adequate supply of your medications if you can’t get to a pharmacy for a while due to weather conditions.

