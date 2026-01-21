Prepare for freezing rain; winter storm watch issued for parts of metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a winter storm watch was just issued for the north part of the Atlanta metro and mountains in North Georgia.

Monahan said the watch was issued where the details are clearest right now - for a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

He said the watch will likely be adjusted farther south later today or tomorrow as confidence grows in impacts.

Data from the last several days is focused on freezing rain and icing as the main impacts from the system being tracked for North Georgia, according to Monahan.

Significant freezing rain is possible across a big chunk of North Georgia this weekend, which could potentially lead to power outages and trees down, making travel difficult if not impossible in parts of the metro Atlanta area over the weekend.

It’s too early to know yet exactly how much may fall.

Monahan and the rest of Severe Weather Team 2 are watching how far south and how deep the cold air will get and how that could impact areas across Georgia.

Forecast data shows freezing rain and sleet impacts are possible across North Georgia but exact locations are not yet determined.

The National Weather Service said the winter storm watch is in effect for several North Georgia counties and cities.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW

While it’s too early for exact amounts and precise locations and timing, there are ways you can prepare for winter weather.

Make sure you have a way to protect your pets and plants when the temperatures start to fall below freezing.

There are also ways to prevent frozen pipes:

Before a storm or the colder months, look for any cracks or openings and seal them.

Use a weather strip and caulk around basement windows or crawl space doors, according to Lowe’s.

Make sure to insulate your house to keep it warm during the cold months.

Use pipe wrap insulation to cover unprotected pipes, Lowe’s suggests. You can also install pipe heat cables.

Install storm windows or replace old windows.

Make sure to check your vehicles for items you don’t want to leave in freezing car including: cellphones, medication, soda and beer, canned food and musical instruments.

