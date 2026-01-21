Georgia Winter Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for several North Georgia counties

ATLANTA — A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the watch will be in effect from starting Friday night until Monday morning for the following counties: A winter storm watch has been issued for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, and Banks.

Impacts include heavy mixed precipitation possible, with total snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations greater than a quarter inch possible.

“To be clear, this is where the details are clearest right now -- for a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. This watch will likely be adjusted farther south later today or tomorrow as confidence grows in impacts,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

[READ: Latest forecast data, what we know now]

WATCH VS ADVISORY VS WARNING

With winter systems, there are three types of alerts that can be issued: a winter storm watch, a winter weather advisory, and a winter storm warning. What do each of them mean and how are they different?

A Winter Storm Watch means conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm. A winter storm watch is typically used 12-48 hours before a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain begins to fall.

As we closer to the event, it’s not about the forecast changing, but rather the timing of the event is changing.

A Winter Weather Advisory may be issued if enough snow, sleet and freezing rain will become inconvenient and cause traffic issues across north Georgia.

A Winter Storm Warning means it will be a significant winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of them. Travel may become impossible in some situations.

RELATED STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group