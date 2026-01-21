Georgia winter weather threat: Latest forecast data, what we know now

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping you updated on the threat for a significant winter storm across north Georgia this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan took you through the new forecast data during Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

Arctic air surging southward and moisture moving in lines up to produce a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow across our area. The winter weather threats will increase later on Saturday through Sunday.

Winter storm watches have now been issued to our west, stretching from Texas all the way to northern Alabama. Monahan says Georgia is not under any watch because we’re still a little too far out. A watch will likely be issued for parts of our area later today.

Winter storm watches to our west

The new data shows the significant impacts will most likely be for the northern half of our area. It also shows a warmer surge for the southside. The question will be though how much warm air is able to work its way in. Monahan says we will be watching to see if the trend holds and the impacts on precipitation type, especially south of I-20.

As of Wednesday, it’s too early for exact amounts, precise timing and where the rain/ice line sets up over Georgia. That will come into focus 1-3 days before the system.

Weather on the way

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

GOV KEMP: ‘WE’LL BE READY’

Gov. Brian Kemp says emergency management is keeping a close eye on the potential winter weather coming this weekend.

“We’re already looking at next weekend. We’ll be prepared, treating roads, having teams ready, you know. Hopefully, we get snow, and not ice, but you know [GEMA] Director Lamb and the rest of our team is on it,” the governor said.

GDOT officials tell Channel 2 Action News they are waiting for an update on Wednesday afternoon to see what steps they’ll need to take to keep Georgia roads safe and open.

When snow and ice hit Georgia, we’re much better prepared now, compared to Snowmaggedon in 2014. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz looked into the changes made to try to prevent that nightmare from ever happening again.

State and local agencies are using new technology, better equipment and deploying crews more efficiently.

Currently the state has more than 1.6 million gallons of brine stored in tanks. That is compared to just over 70,000 gallons in 2014. Currently the state has more than 1.6 million gallons of brine stored in tanks. That is compared to just over 70,000 gallons in 2014.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW

While it’s too early for exact amounts and precise locations and timing, there are ways you can prepare for winter weather.

Make sure you have a way to protect your pets and plants when the temperatures start to fall below freezing.

There are also ways to prevent frozen pipes:

Before a storm or the colder months, look for any cracks or openings and seal them.

Use a weather strip and caulk around basement windows or crawl space doors, according to Lowe’s.

Make sure to insulate your house to keep it warm during the cold months.

Use pipe wrap insulation to cover unprotected pipes, Lowe’s suggests. You can also install pipe heat cables.

Install storm windows or replace old windows.

Make sure to check your vehicles for items you don’t want to leave in freezing car including: cellphones, medication, soda and beer, canned food and musical instruments.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group