‘Secure food, fill up on gas:’ Kemp urges Georgians to prepare ahead of winter weather threat

With the threat of significant winter weather this weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to prepare ahead of it.

The winter weather threats will increase later on Saturday through Sunday. Winter impacts are likely over most, if not all, of north Georgia.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage of winter weather threat, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Kemp said he and other state agencies leaders are already preparing.

“I encourage Georgians to do the same. Take this time to secure food, fill up on gas, and ensure you’re prepared for any potential loss of power. We’ll get through this as we have before - carefully and together,” Kemp said in a post.

I’m closely monitoring the incoming weather system with state agencies as they prepare for anything this weekend may bring.



— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 21, 2026

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Kemp on Tuesday for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Kemp told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot they were ready for the snow this past weekend, and they’ll be ready for whatever comes this weekend.

“Never too soon to worry about the weather,” Kemp said.

“We’ll be prepared, treating roads, having teams ready, you know. Hopefully, we get snow, and not ice, but you know [GEMA] Director Lamb and the rest of our team is on it,” the governor added.

