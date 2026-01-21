Winter weather threat: Delta Air Lines passengers can change flights for no fees

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is letting passengers with flights over the next several days change their plans with no fees.

It’s the Atlanta-based airline’s response to a widespread threat for winter weather across Texas, the Southeast and the Northeast.

“The safety of Delta customers and our people remains first and foremost as we closely monitor forecasts to determine necessary schedule adjustments,” the airline said.

The no-fees wavier applies only to flights that have already been booked. Customers can update their travel plans at Delta.com or via the Delta app.

"As always, if a flight is canceled or a delay causes a misconnect, Delta will work to rebook customers on the next available flight," a spokesperson said.

