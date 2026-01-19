Winter weather: How Severe Weather Team 2 forecasts snow, ice, wintry mix potentials in Georgia

ATLANTA — How does Severe Weather Team 2 put together forecasts for winter weather? It comes down to how far out from a system we are.

“Winter storm forecasting requires patience. Severe Weather Team 2 won’t delay, but we don’t want to get ahead of our ability to give meaningful information either,” Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says.

There are three phases when it comes to winter weather forecasting. Here’s a breakdown for each.

PHASE ONE: 7-10 DAYS BEFORE

This is when our meteorologists start to recognize a pattern. But it’s too early to go into more specific details on what kind of winter weather or how much.

PHASE TWO: 4-6 DAYS BEFORE

This is when trends and timing start to come into focus. The exact timing won’t be determined during this second phase, but our meteorologists get a better idea of when and what kind of precipitation will be likely.

PHASE THREE: 1-3 DAYS BEFORE

This is when things kick into high gear. Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists will have more specific timing of the winter weather and will it move through your neighborhood. They will also be able to go into more detail on how much snow, ice, freezing rain or sleet is expected.

