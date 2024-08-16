Complaint demands Fulton County Schools takes action against repeated anti-Semitic attacks

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some Jewish parents are saying enough is enough. They are calling on the Fulton County School District to take action against repeated anti-Semitic attacks against some students.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at school district headquarters with a copy of the federal complaint, which was filed against the district.

The 20-page complaint was just filed with the U.S. Department of Education this afternoon.

Fulton County Schools has denied the allegations, but attorneys representing the alleged victims said the district has failed to put the proper measures in place to protect the children.

Attorney Mark Goldfeder, the Director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, said he and two other Jewish advocacy organizations have filed the complaint on behalf of dozens of Jewish and Israeli students who claim they have been the victims of anti-Semitic acts in Fulton County.

“This is not about a war in the Middle East,” Goldfeder said. “This is about what’s happening in Fulton County Schools, period. Children making gun motions at other children and threatening to kill them, comments about, ‘Your people should deserve to be killed.’”

Goldfeder said it all began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We tried everything we could to work with the district to alert them to what was going on, to keep them informed, to show them the violations. And unfortunately, they were unwilling to work with us,” Goldfeder said.

The complaint alleges several incidents of anti-Semitism, including a student who asked a fifth-grade girl if she was Israeli, then told her she hates Jews and Israelis and thinks they should all be killed.

A district spokesperson sent a statement, reading:

This private group’s effort to depict Fulton County Schools as promoting or even tolerating anti-Semitism is false. Like most, if not all, schools across the country, world events have sometimes spilled onto our campuses. Whenever inappropriate behavior is brought to our attention, Fulton County Schools takes it seriously, investigates, and takes appropriate action.”

Right now, Georgia has one Jewish lawmaker, a state representative whose children graduated from the Fulton County School District years ago. She’s now joining the chorus of upset parents who are demanding the district take action against the alleged hateful acts.

