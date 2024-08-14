GA woman leads police on high speed chase, crashing into 3 vehicles after call about fraud

BROKEN ARROW, OK — A Georgia woman is facing several charges after police say she tried to cash a stolen check.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., Broken Arrow police in Oklahoma were called to the Bank of Oklahoma regarding fraud.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, Amanda Williams, 34, of Georgia, in the drive-thru of the bank.

According to officials, Wiliams sped off, reaching speeds of 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police said she was also driving into oncoming traffic.

Moments later, Williams smashed into three vehicles, before crashing along South 177th East Avenue in Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said after the crash, Williams ran into a nearby wooded area but was later arrested after a brief foot chase.

The investigation revealed that Williams tried to cash a stolen check for $2,000 with a stolen driver’s license at the Bank of Oklahoma.

Police said they found 12.51 grams of fentanyl inside her purse along with numerous credit, debit, and social security cards, and other people’s driver’s licenses.

Williams was charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking, felony eluding, identity theft, possession of CDS paraphernalia, possessing stolen property, and uttering a forged instrument.

