Surveillance video shows fight turn into deadly shooting at DeKalb Co. gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting outside of a Dekalb County Citgo gas station and the moments before the gunshots were all captured on camera Tuesday evening.

Witnesses say the fight started because of something the victim said to a young girl.

The suspect is still not in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The lady was shouting outside, ‘Why did you say that to my girl, why did you do that to my girl?’” Citgo employee Sunny Ram told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

From the surveillance video, it’s not clear what was said to the little girl inside the Citgo on Columbia Drive near I-20.

But in the video, you can see the moment the man with the girl became uncomfortable and escorted her out of the store and to the car.

And then seconds later, that man began swinging at the man who made the comments.

“First they had a fistfight over here and then they took out the guns,” Ram said.

Surveillance video shows the gun.

Ram said he tried to intervene, “They already had their guns out so I went and told the parties to ‘calm down everything will be alright you go’.”

But after Ram walked away, a woman who was also with the girl approached the victim again.

She was punched and seconds later you can see on the video where the man was shot.

“They shot him like five, six times,” said Ram. “There are gas tanks in the back so I was checking gas when I first heard the shot and then I saw the guy falling down and one bullet ran beside me.”

Dekalb County police say they responded just before five o’clock Tuesday evening.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

TRENDING STORIES:

As for the suspects, they left in their car with the little girl inside.

“It’s okay, you can fistfight and let it go but put the guns away,” customer Pucchina Adams said.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man who was killed, but workers say he was a daily customer at the Citgo.

As for the man and woman, they left in a small silver SUV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta animal shelters urge adoptions amid severe overcrowding

©2024 Cox Media Group