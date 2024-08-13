Search is on for man who shot another multiple times at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a man was shot multiple times at a DeKalb County gas station.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. along Columbia Drive.

Investigators said two men got into an argument in front of the store and one shot the other.

Officers told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the shooter took off and they are now searching for him.

Detectives were checking with the gas station in hopes that they might have surveillance video of the shooter.

