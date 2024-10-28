Mother killed in metro Atlanta house fire laid to rest on Sunday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sunday the family of a Metro Atlanta woman killed in a Roswell fire said their final goodbyes. But they say the tragedy has left a hole, that they need help filling.

“This is hard, it’s very hard.”

Zucchuni Murphy is still trying to wrap her head around losing her niece Jasmine King. “I’m her second mom and I’ve been in her life, her whole life,” said Murphy.

Jasmine was just 28 when she was killed in an apartment fire at Champions Green in Roswell in the middle of the night October 19. Video from NewsChopper2 shows the damage left behind, from the flames caused by unattended cooking.

“She was visiting a friend and that is where the fire was. She passed away along with the friend and two dogs,” said Murphy. “Jasmine was very outgoing, she was loyal to a fault, she loved to eat, she loved to travel, she loved the arts.”

But Jasmine’s first priority was her 6-year-old little boy Nassir who is now without his mom.

“He is autistic. He is limited verbal which I am happy to say because before he was completely nonverbal. He is in a good school in a good program, we are keeping him on a schedule,” said Murphy.

“He was the light of her life even when he wasn’t able to use words his face would light up when he would see her,” described Murphy.

As family said their goodbyes to Jasmine Sunday, they are committed to making sure Nassir has the best care. They have set up a GoFundMe to raise money to make sure he receives the love Jasmine would want for him.

“We want to be able to continue to pay to cover her services for Nassir for different things that he is going to need.”

