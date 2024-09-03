Fulton plans to approve hiring election monitor as another lawsuit filed over 2020 results

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County plans to approve the hiring of an election monitor for the 2024 elections, even as a noted election critic files another lawsuit over the 2020 election.

VoterGA and Garland Favorito are known for filing lawsuits to litigate the 2020 election results. Meanwhile, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts says the commission is expected to vote Wednesday to hire an election monitor, who would monitor the 2024 election and report any potential issues.

The Georgia Secretary of State supports this move, according to Pitts. This monitor role was part of an agreement with the old State Elections Board, but the new board members have yet to approve it. Pitts said that they are moving forward with the plan, which may eventually involve monitors from The Carter Center.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot talked to Pitts about the decision on Tuesday.

“I think it’s good to have another set of eyes or sets of eyes on our elections,” Pitts said. “One or two or three... I’m okay with it. It just makes our job a little easier, and it lends credibility to the fact that our elections are, once again, open and fair and transparent.”

On the other side of the county, Favorito announced a new lawsuit to gain access to the 2020 ballots.

This lawsuit targets the Clerk of Fulton Superior Court. Despite multiple investigations at federal, state, and local levels showing no massive voter fraud in Fulton, Favorito continues to claim a conspiracy involving county officials, election officials, and the judiciary.

“The lawsuit is demanding that the clerk turns over the ballots and, to your point, a very good point, it’s... that’s a different entity than the Fulton County Elections and Government,” Favorito said

The Clerk’s office has not commented yet on the lawsuit. Fulton County officials also stated they cannot comment on pending litigation.

