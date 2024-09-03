Judge orders Trump campaign to stop using Isaac Hayes song at rallies

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ordered the campaign of former President Donald Trump to stop using a song by music legend Issac Hayes at events.

Hayes co-wrote the hit song, ‘Hold on, I’m Comin,’ in 1966. It was originally released and popularized by soul and R&B duo Sam & Dave.

The decision was made at an emergency injunction inside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is getting reaction after the decision, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News At Noon

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorneys with the Hayes estate said Team Trump has played the song more than 100 times, over two years at various rallies and Trump events.

Attorneys for musical artists like Beyonce, Foo Fighters, and Celine Dion have requested the Trump campaign to stop playing their songs at rallies or in videos.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Son of late R&B singer suing Trump over ‘un-permitted’ use of song at campaign rallies

©2024 Cox Media Group