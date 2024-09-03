Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this week

The days are getting shorter and this week marks the final 8 p.m. sunset you’ll see until next year.
Tuesday’s sunset will occur at 8 pm. Wednesday’s sunset is expected to be around 7:58 p.m.
That means the next sunset at 8 p.m. or later won’t be until April 4, 2025, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Sept. 22 marks the end of summer and beginning of fall.
For the rest of September and October, you can expect sunsets in the 7 p.m. or 6 p.m. hour. When daylight saving time ends on Nov. 3 and the clocks fall back, the sunsets will be in the 5 p.m. hour.
We will be on standard time until March 9, 2025.
