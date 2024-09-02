‘He lived and breathed football’: Family mourns 17-year-old killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial is growing for a 17-year-old high school football player who was killed in a car crash.

Peyton Rivera was a senior and a football player at Pike County High School. He was killed Friday night on Highway 109, which is a rural, two-lane road when he was in a head-on crash with another car.

On Monday, family and friends gathered at the scene of the crash to honor Peyton’s life.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims talked to Peyton’s father and stepmother, who were among dozens of people gathered, holding onto each other and crying. A cross at the scene is painted with Peyton’s jersey number, seven.

“He was football. He lived and breathed football,” Johnny Rivera said. “He’s gonna be missed a lot.”

Jennifer Rivera, Peyton’s stepmom, said he was disciplined and loving.

“He got up, he went to school, he went to football, he went to work. He worked out, and somehow in that time, he made time for his friends and family,” she said. “His smile. He had a million-dollar smile. That boy was a big part of this family. He gave the best hugs.”

The football team is planning a vigil for Rivera on Wednesday at Christ Chapel on Old Zebulon Road.

