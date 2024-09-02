Parents of 4-year-old who survived near drowning share warning for other families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Dara Adesokan’s smile makes her family smile right back at her. Last summer, they thought they might never see that smile again.

The Adesokan family was visiting Fayetteville, Ga. for a swim party. While everyone was eating pizza and cake, somehow 4-year-old Dara slipped away from the group and made her way back to the water.

In a terrifying moment, the family discovered the child was at the bottom of the pool.

“That’s when I saw her. And, you know, I just froze,” her dad Wale said. “It’s like your soul leaves your body. It seems like it’s not happening. It was scary.”

They called 911 and immediately started CPR, then the little girl was life flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital.

For weeks, doctors worked to prevent irreversible damage to her brain, lungs and heart. Dara’s mother Bisi called it “pure terror.”

Dr,. Sarah Lazarus with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one through four.

“And it happens quickly and silently. You see in the movies splashing and thrashing, that’s not really how it is. It’s very quick and silent and can be deadly,” Lazarus said.

She wants parents to know about the Strong 4 Life’s “Arm’s Reach, Eye’s Reach” guideline.

“If your child is not a confident swimmer and usually under the age of six, you really need to be within arm’s reach of them at all times. You are your child’s best life guard,” she said.

If a child can confidently swim two lengths of a pool, then you can keep them in “eye’s reach” supervision where you are watching them at all times.

The family wants to reach other parents with this crucial message about about young ones near the water.

“Not even for one second- not for one second- don’t let them out of your sight,” Bisi said.

Back in the hospital last summer, it was hour-by-hour and day-by-day for the family as they prayed for little Dara’s recovery.

Then after about a month, she was able to go back home. A year later, she’s now back to swimming.

“She’s our miracle rock star,” Bisi said. “Her recovery has just been just miraculous, honestly.”

“Be very careful when your kids are playing close to water. And God, you know, if something like that happens, then hopefully this will be a hope for those,” Wale said.

