Bus left from Atlanta hours before crash that killed 7, injured dozens in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have released new details from a Mississippi bus crash that killed seven people and injured 37 others.

The NTSB confirmed that the bus was traveling from Atlanta to Dallas, Texas at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the 2018 Volvo bus was on Interstate 20 westbound when a tire failed causing the bus to overturn in an embankment early Saturday morning just east of Vicksburg.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the crash, but the NTSB said a full investigation may take up to two years.

Warren County Coroner Doug L. Huskey told ABC News on Sunday the seven victims who died, including a 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother, were from Mexico. Huskey said three men and two women also died in the crash.

The coroner has not released the victims’ names.

CNN reports that the bus belongs to Autobuses Regiomontanos, a company that transports passengers between Mexico and the United States, according to a spokeswoman.

“All of the passengers go through proper immigration checkpoints and must show their passports or visas to enter either Mexico or the United States,” Miranda Fernandez told CNN.

ABC News and CNN contributed to this report.

