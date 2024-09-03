Survivor of crash that killed UGA player, staff member settles lawsuit with athletic association

ATHENS, Ga. — A former University of Georgia athletic staff member who survived a car crash after the football team’s championship parade has reached a settlement with the athletic association.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who were sitting in the backseats, survived.

In July 2023, Bowles filed a lawsuit against the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the LeCroy estate and former UGA star Jalen Carter.

New court documents filed on Aug. 29, 2024 shows that Bowles and UGAAA reached a “compromise and agreement” and UGAAA has now been from her lawsuit.

It’s unclear what the terms of the settlement are. Bowles had been seeking reimbursement for medical bills, wage losses and future wage losses along with damages for “mental and physical pain and suffering, extreme emotional distress, and bad faith damages.”

Bowles’ attorney did not release the settlement details, but confirmed his client is moving forward with her lawsuit against the other parties.

“Ms. Bowles will continue to seek justice in relation to her life altering injuries against Jalen Carter, his LLC, and Ms. LeCroy’s estate,” attorney Rob Buck said.

