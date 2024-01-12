Survivor of crash that killed UGA player, recruiting staff member makes new claims in court filing

ATHENS, Ga. — A new court filing details new accusations against the University of Georgia Athletic Association in connection to a deadly crash hours after the football team’s back-to-back championship parade.

Monday will mark one year since the Jan. 15 crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash. Both of them were sitting in the passenger seats behind LeCroy, who was driving the SUV, and Willock, who was in the front passenger seat.

Bowles filed a lawsuit against the UGAAA, LeCroy’s estate and former UGA star Jalen Carter last year. Channel 2 Action News obtained an amended complaint filed by Bowles and her attorneys in Gwinnett County State Court this week.

The amended complaint alleges that UGA coaches and staff members regularly drove university vehicles while under the influence. Bowles and her attorneys also accused the school of using cash and alcohol to recruit players.

“We are reviewing the amended complaint, but we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court,” UGAAA said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Bowles is not the first to file a lawsuit in relation to last January’s deadly crash. Willock’s father is also suing UGAAA and several of its staff members, LeCroy’s estate, Carter, Sarchione Auto and Toppers International strip club.

Willock’s father Dave Willock and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter, according to the documents.

