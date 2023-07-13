Survivor of crash that killed UGA player, recruiting staff member sues UGAAA, Jalen Carter

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia recruiting staff member who survived a crash that killed a co-worker and football player is suing the athletic association and a former UGA star.

Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy died in a Jan. 15 crash that happened hours after the football program held a back-to-back championship parade in Athens. Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy filed by Bowles and her attorneys in Gwinnett County State Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit names the UGA Athletic Association (UGAAA), former UGA football star Jalen Carter, the LeCroy estate and five John Doe defendants.

Bowles seeks reimbursement for more than $171,500 in medical bills and at least $3,443 in wage losses at the time of the filing and future wage losses. She also seeks damages for her “mental and physical pain and suffering, extreme emotional distress, and bad faith damages.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to UGAAA and received the following statement.

“We have not been served with the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel chose to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court.”

Bowles is not the first to file a lawsuit in relation to January’s deadly crash. Willock’s father is suing UGAAA and several of its staff members, LeCroy’s estate, Carter, Sarchione Auto and Toppers International strip club.

Willock’s father Dave Willock and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter, according to the documents.

