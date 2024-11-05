Fulton County officials find ‘no active threats’ at county polling locations but ‘remain vigilant’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a set of threatening calls at Fulton County polling locations were made early on Election Day, the Fulton County government says each was investigated and no active threats were found.

Polling locations at Etris Community Center and Gullatt Elementary School in Union City were closed for roughly 30 minutes Tuesday morning as the threats were investigated.

As a result, “the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections will seek a court order to allow these polling places to remain open for the same period as the temporary closure,” officials said.

At a news briefing on the threats, Fulton County officials said five “non-credible” bomb threats were reported, causing the two Union City locations to be evacuated temporarily.

A spokesman for Fulton County Schools also said “there have been four total sites identified as having received a bomb threat through the 9-1-1 system, all of which have been deemed non-credible. Fulton County Schools Police Department is coordinating with local law enforcement.”

Fulton County Schools are scheduled for a remote learning day.

During a morning briefing on elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the reports of threats at polling locations were “of Russian origin.”

Before leaving the podium at the end of the briefing, Raffensperger said “The Russians are not our friends, anyone who thinks they are has been misled.”

The Fulton County government promised to “remain vigilant” throughout the day.

