Former Fulton County deputy indicted on charges of excessively Tasing inmates

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County deputy was indicted and arraigned in federal court on Tuesday on charges of using unreasonable force against three inmates.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden first reported on Detention Officer Sgt. Khadijah Solomon, 47, in Feb.

In body camera videos, Solomon is heard saying “I’m about to pop his (expletive),” as she uses a key to open the cell door of an inmate, according to an affidavit obtained by Seiden.

The video showed the inmate standing in his cell holding a tray when Solomon deployed her stun gun, striking the inmate, who is seen falling to the ground, investigators confirmed. She can then be heard screaming at the inmate in the footage.

“You just broke the (expletive) glass, put your hands behind your back,” she said, according to the affidavit.

The inmate complies with the officer’s orders and she deploys her stun gun for a second time, according to the affidavit. She ordered him to get up again and body camera video captured her deploying it for a third time, investigators confirmed.

Prosecutors say that after that incident and others, Solomon prepared false reports and lied about her use of force.

She was arrested alongside two other Fulton County deputies accused of mistreating inmates.

Solomon was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

