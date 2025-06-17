Shots fired at vigil for father killed by gun violence in Conyers

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Police want to find a shooter who sprayed bullets during a vigil in Conyers, narrowly missing a 3-year-old.

Police say it happened less than 24 hours after someone shot and killed a husband and father.

Conyers police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they believe the two shootings are connected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The second shooting happened Saturday in a subdivision full of young children, and police have stepped up their patrols.

They said they are concerned that there could be another shooting.

Investigators say at least one person started shooting during a candlelight vigil.

The gunfire did not injure anyone, but police say one of the bullets came within inches of killing a 3-year-old child, who was in the car with a 15-year-old sibling.

“That 3-year-old was ultimately saved because of a headrest,” said Capt. Quantavis Garcia, Conyers Police Department. “Just above the 3-year-old was a round that was located.”

It happened less than 24 hours after the killing of 30-year-old Dearrious Davenport.

Police say the 30-year-old husband and father was at a party when he got into an argument with Tamorris Tyler, who is accused of shooting and killing Davenport.

Police took Tyler into custody following a five-hour manhunt.

“He’s been booked on the charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” Capt. Garcia said.

Investigators are working to determine who fired the shots while a group had gathered the next day to remember the U.S. Army veteran and Conyers native.

“We are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides any information to lead to the arrest of the suspect, and any information that leads to any additional information that will help us identify the party who is responsible,” Garcia said.

Police said that there is no evidence so far that the shootings were related to gang activity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group