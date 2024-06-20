Some College Park residents, mayor, against teardown of ballfield

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A popular baseball park is being sold to build a new neighborhood.

On Thursday, Channel 2′s Christian Jennings spoke to those in the community, who think the park should stay.

Bill Evans Field in College Park may soon no longer be a place where local children and Clark Atlanta players can play ball.

College Park’s Business and Industrial Development Authority recently voted to sell the field which is something Mayor Bianca Motley Broom voted against.

“I was not in favor of selling Bill Evans field and the back half of this practice field because I think we need all the greenspace we can muster,” Broom told Channel 2.

The development authority agreed to sell the land for $1.5 million, a price Broom thought was low considering the size of the property.

“I’m not an appraiser but I do think that price is low that’s another reason I’m not in favor of the sale,” Broom said.

Althea Morris is heartbroken at the thought of losing the ballfield.

“I don’t agree with the city selling this and trying to put it in an apartment complex,” Morris said. “I have a granddaughter that cheerleads year round here and this is a great greenspace for our kids a place our kids can come have greenspace and able to play.”

Those who voted in favor of this sale told Channel 2 Action News that the plan is to build a new field about three miles from Bill Evans Field on an 18-acre site.

Late Thursday, Channel 2 Action News received a statement from Mayor Pro-Tem Roderick Gay who said he field is being underutilized.

He said the site will undergo a transformative renovation. A company called the Russell Group plans to invest more than $100 million into the site.

