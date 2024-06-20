Police investigating after body found near Ga. 400

ATLANTA — A person was found dead near the Georgia 400 southbound expressway and Sidney Marcus Boulevard Thursday.

Police said they were investigating and that the body would be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to confirm the person’s cause and manner of death.

It’s unclear if police suspect foul play. Police did not give a description of the person or say how long they believe the body has been in the area.

A photographer is headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story for Channe 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

