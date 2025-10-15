City of Roswell scores strong, stable financial standing in new audit

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell received a positive audit report on their finances and internal policies for fiscal management.

The audit came from CKH Group, confirming strong the city’s financial management and compliance for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024.

“Roswell’s financial house is in order, and this audit confirms the City’s continued strength and discipline in managing public resources,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.

During the Mayor and City Council Meeting on Oct. 14, CKH Group presented their Independent Auditor’s Report, which found no material weaknesses in Roswell’s internal controls and no instances of noncompliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The audit was conducted in accordance with Government Auditing Standards, according to city officials, and reflects Roswell’s commitment to sound fiscal practices.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Godshall delivered the FY24 Six-Month Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, highlighting the City’s stable financial position during its transition to a new calendar-based fiscal year.

The audit period marked Roswell’s shift from a July–June fiscal year to a January–December cycle, aligning the City’s financial planning with most other local governments.

City officials said the auditors noted one deficiency related to year-end adjustments, which City staff are addressing to improve reporting accuracy.

With the positive audit results, Roswell officials say they are poised to continue their strong financial stewardship as they prepare for the upcoming fiscal year.

