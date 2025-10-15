Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl officially sold out

ATLANTA — The 2026 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has officially sold out, according to an announcement made on Oct. 15.

The game is set to take place on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, featuring two of the nation’s top college football teams vying for a spot in the CFP National Championship.

“We look forward to hosting two of the nation’s best teams for one of the biggest games of the year in the Capital of College Football,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has a strong history of attracting fans, having sold out 26 of its last 29 games, including all five games it has hosted in the College Football Playoff bracket.

This will be the fourth time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosts a CFP Semifinal game, but the first under the new 12-team playoff format.

The winners of two CFP Quarterfinal games, played on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, 2026 will compete in this Semifinal, with the victor advancing to the 2026 CFP National Championship in Miami.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last hosted a CFP Semifinal in 2022, where Georgia defeated Ohio State in front of a record-setting crowd of 79,330 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans seeking tickets can explore options on the secondary market through Ticketmaster, though prices may exceed face value.

Premium hospitality packages are available through REVELXP, and official travel packages can be purchased from On Location.

With the game already sold out, a spokesperson said fans and teams alike anticipate an electrifying atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

